HUSKER FOOTBALL: NU Gears Up For Troy This Saturday

The Nebraska football team continued preparations for Saturday’s game against Troy with a helmets-only practice inside the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday morning. Head Coach Scott Frost addressed the media following the practice and gave an update on what will factor into his decision on whether or not to start quarterback Adrian Martinez.

“It’s strictly physical. We have to make sure we can run all the things we want to run, and he’s healthy enough to be able to protect himself,” Frost said. “The biggest thing is that we have to make sure he’s healthy enough that there’s no added risk to further injury.”

Frost also commented on when he might make the decision regarding Saturday’s starting quarterback.

“It might be two minutes before kickoff,” Frost said. “(Martinez) is going to be out there warming up, he’s looked really good, getting better. I don’t know if it will be this week and I don’t know if it will be next week, he might look great tomorrow and be ready to go. He might not look great a week from Friday. I feel really good about where he is right now considering how the play looked, but right now it’s just day to day.”

Frost also commented on backup quarterback Andrew Bunch, and the confidence he has in him if Bunch were to start on Saturday.

“He’s looked great. He looked really great when he came in (against Colorado). That was a tough situation he came into the other day and he operated well,” Frost said. “He got us down and threw a pass that probably should’ve won us the game, and then got us down in striking distance to win the game a second time. If it’s him, we’re going to run our offense and when he’s had his opportunities he’s looked really good.”

Frost also touched on the staff’s’ message to the players on facing an “underdog” this week in Troy, who won at LSU last season.

“We’ve been talking to them about it,” Frost said. “Every game matters. For us, we’re going to approach every game the same, but I’ve coached at a place like (Troy), and when you go play a game like this, it’s like the super bowl for them.” It’s a great opportunity for a team to come into an environment like this and try to win, and they did it last year, they went into LSU, one of the best environments in the country, and beat them pretty handily, so I think our guys know what they are in for. They’re going to play a really well coached team that’s going to play their butts off, and we have to play harder than them.”

Nebraska faces off against Troy on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. with television coverage on the Big Ten Network.