      Breaking News
Lincoln Man Accused of Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting a 12-year-old Girl

HUSKER FOOTBALL: Palmer Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Jul 28, 2022 @ 1:30pm

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 28)–Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer has been named to the 2022 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse watch list, which was announced Thursday afternoon. The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Palmer is in his first season at Nebraska after spending the last three years at LSU. He totaled 41 receptions in his career while also returning kicks for the Tigers.

Last season, he hauled in 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, ranking third on the team in touchdown receptions and fourth in catches. He also returned 18 punts for 115 yards and seven kickoffs for 142 yards. In 2020, he averaged 34.4 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown against South Carolina, while catching 10 passes for 108 yards. He was also a member of LSU’s 2019 National Championship team, playing as a true freshman.

2022 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

Amad Anderson, Temple

Brian Battie, USF

Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB

Jordan Byrd, San Diego State

Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte

Stefan Cobbs, Boise State

Jack Colletto, Oregon State

Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo

Blake Corum, Michigan

Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers

Derius Davis, TCU

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Maquel Haywood, Navy

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

D’Shawn Jamison, Texas

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Jo’Quavious Marks, Mississippi State

Devin Maddox, Toledo

D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana

Bryan Massey, SMU

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati

Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

Ryan O’Keefe, UCF

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Myles Price, Texas Tech

Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

Brenden Rice, Southern California

Tyrell Robinson, Army

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Will Shipley, Clemson

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

Jaylen Stinson, Duke

Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State

Titus Swen, Wyoming

Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

Jalen Walker, Miami (OH)

Luke Wysong, New Mexico

Connect With Us Listen To Us On