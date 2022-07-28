HUSKER FOOTBALL: Palmer Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 28)–Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer has been named to the 2022 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse watch list, which was announced Thursday afternoon. The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.
Palmer is in his first season at Nebraska after spending the last three years at LSU. He totaled 41 receptions in his career while also returning kicks for the Tigers.
Last season, he hauled in 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, ranking third on the team in touchdown receptions and fourth in catches. He also returned 18 punts for 115 yards and seven kickoffs for 142 yards. In 2020, he averaged 34.4 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by a 93-yard touchdown against South Carolina, while catching 10 passes for 108 yards. He was also a member of LSU’s 2019 National Championship team, playing as a true freshman.
2022 Paul Hornung Award Watch List
Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Rasheen Ali, Marshall
Kazmeir Allen, UCLA
Amad Anderson, Temple
Brian Battie, USF
Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB
Jordan Byrd, San Diego State
Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte
Stefan Cobbs, Boise State
Jack Colletto, Oregon State
Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo
Blake Corum, Michigan
Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers
Derius Davis, TCU
Demario Douglas, Liberty
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Maquel Haywood, Navy
Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane
D’Shawn Jamison, Texas
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee
Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas
Jo’Quavious Marks, Mississippi State
Devin Maddox, Toledo
D.J. Matthews Jr., Indiana
Bryan Massey, SMU
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati
Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
Ryan O’Keefe, UCF
Trey Palmer, Nebraska
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
Myles Price, Texas Tech
Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Nikko Remigio, Fresno State
Brenden Rice, Southern California
Tyrell Robinson, Army
Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois
Will Shipley, Clemson
Tarheeb Still, Maryland
Jaylen Stinson, Duke
Jonathan Sutherland, Penn State
Titus Swen, Wyoming
Milan Tucker, Appalachian State
Sean Tyler, Western Michigan
Chris Tyree, Notre Dame
Jalen Walker, Miami (OH)
Luke Wysong, New Mexico