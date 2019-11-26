Husker Football Players to Visit Bryan Health
Bryan Health will host members of the Nebraska Football team for its annual pre-Thanksgiving hospital visit on Wednesday.
Approximately 25-30 members of the Nebraska Football team will visit patients and staff at Bryan Health. Student-athletes are scheduled to visit multiple units, including rehabilitation, medical/surgical, intensive care, neuroscience and the Bryan Independence Center.
