Husker Football QB Sims Gets NIL Deal With Amigos/Kings Classic
August 23, 2023 11:00AM CDT
LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 23)–Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims and Amigos/Kings Classic have begun a new partnership.
On August 29th, Amigos/Kings Classic will be introducing a one-of-a-kind combo meal as an integral part of this partnership with Sims.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Jeff. He’s a great guy who is embracing Nebraska’s food and traditions.” said Jan Moore, V.P. Marketing.
Amigos/Kings Classic is a Nebraska based restaurant chain that has been serving Mexican food since 1980. The company is a Lincoln original and has 25 locations
across Nebraska.