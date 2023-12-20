LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–The Nebraska football team on Wednesday officially signed the nation’s No. 1 quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024, as Dylan Raiola made his commitment official.

Raiola, a 6-3, 225 pound five-star prospect, switched from originally committing to Georgia over to Nebraska following a visit to Lincoln last weekend. He’s the son of former Nebraska offensive lineman and All-American Dominic Raiola and nephew of current Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Also on Wednesday, the Huskers signed Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin and his Thunderbird teammates, wide-receivers Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris. Omaha Westside three-star athlete Caleb Benning also signed with Nebraska, with him likely to be used as a defensive back. Benning’s father, Damon Benning, played at Nebraska from 1992 to 1996 and was on two national championship teams.

Another in-state commitment for the Huskers includes athlete Carter Nelson from Ainsworth, who was considered the top in-state prospect for the Class of 2024.

There could be 25 new recruits signing with Nebraska. Husker head coach Matt Rhule will hold a news conference at 11:30am Wednesday to address this year’s recruiting class.