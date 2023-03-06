HUSKER FOOTBALL: Rhule, Coaching Staff, Players Spending Time On Building Chemistry

Nebraska head football coach addresses the media during a news conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by James "JP" Kyhn/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule gave an update on last seven weeks of workouts, which included team bonding.

Rhule and the team have definitely spent a lot of time going out and supporting other sports in the Husker athletic department. He gave props to Husker fans for their support of the football program during the off-season, as players work hard to earn the right to compete next season.

“We know how long they have waited for Nebraska football to play the way that it’s capable of playing,” Rhule mentioned during his Monday news conference. “We’re not there yet but we’ll try to honor their patience and loyalty with our work.”

Also during the off-season, Rhule said the coaching staff wanted to build chemistry within the team through its winter competitions. The Huskers are already competitive and tough and Rhule wants to see if that carries over onto the field.

With Nebraska on Spring Break March 13-17, the Huskers will start Spring practice on Monday, March 20.