HUSKER FOOTBALL: Satterfield Discusses Offensive Progress on Day Four of Fall Camp

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Aug. 3)–Nebraska football offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield met with the media following day four of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Satterfield spoke on the balance between the run and pass game.

“In different phases of the game, we’re going to call for you to throw the ball and run the ball at a high level,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to do both whenever that time is needed.”

He also attested to the amount of reps that the team was able to get due to the split practice schedule in the first few days of fall camp.

“It was unbelievable for every position…they may not be pretty balls all the time, but it’s guys out there getting to compete, and they’re getting better with every single rep and in the long run, it’s going to help us,” he said.

Satterfield also talked about what he’s seen in the freshmen wide receivers.

“A lot of speed. A lot, a lot of speed. And it’s pretty impressive,” Satterfield said. “They don’t know what to do yet, obviously. But when they’re just out there running routes, and one on ones and stuff like that, they have a lot of speed.”

He also spoke about the qualities that he desires most in a running back.

“Being dependent. Knowing what to do; dependent pass protection, dependent catching the ball, dependent route running, dependent hitting your landmarks; just a guy that we can depend on,” he said.

Nebraska continues fall camp with practice on Friday. The Huskers open the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Minnesota.