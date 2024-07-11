HUSKER FOOTBALL: Scott, Gifford and Robinson to Join Rhule at Big Ten Media Days

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 11)–A trio of senior leaders will join Head Coach Matt Rhule in representing Nebraska at 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days. The group includes Ben Scott on offense and Isaac Gifford and Ty Robinson from the Husker defense.

Big Ten Media Days are set for July 23-25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Nebraska will participate on Wednesday, July 24 along with Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, USC and UCLA.

The Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 10 a.m. (central). Rick Pizzo and Jake Butt will host morning coverage of the day’s press conferences, while Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith will interview all 72 attendees on the BTN set during afternoons. Fans can watch all of the coverage on BTN and the Fox Sports App.

Ben Scott earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors at center in his first season at Nebraska. A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Scott played in all 12 games, including 11 starts at center and helped the Huskers rank second in the Big Ten in rushing offense. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder is a four-year starter at the collegiate level, as he made 39 career starts, including his three seasons at Arizona State.

Gifford returns for his fifth season and is one of the leaders of the Blackshirts. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back led the Huskers with 86 tackles last season, along with eight pass breakups, 6.5 tackles for loss and an interception. An honorable-mention All-Big Ten performer in 2023, he helped Nebraska rank in the top-20 nationally in total defense, scoring defensive and rushing defense a year ago. Gifford has played in 44 games. Including 22 starts during his Husker career.

Robinson is one of the most experienced defenders on the Husker roster, as he enters his final season at NU with 47 games played and 34 starts. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive lineman comes off his best season, totaling a career-high 29 tackles, four tackles for loss, and six pass breakups. An honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick, he anchored a Husker defensive which allowed just 92.9 yards per game in 2023 to rank eighth nationally while ranking fourth nationally with 2.97 yards allowed per rush. His efforts also helped NU rank in the top-20 nationally in both scoring defense and total defense.