Husker Football Ticket Package Offered To Commemorate 100 Years at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN–(KFOR/NU Athletics May 23)–Starting at 10am Tuesday, you have the chance to buy the Through These Gates mini plan for Nebraska football tickets this upcoming season. It’s part of the 100th anniversary of football at Memorial Stadium.

The three-game ticket packages can be purchased by visiting Huskers.com/tickets or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office. The ticket plan includes a ticket to non-conference games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23), and one of five Big Ten home games while supplies last.

The Huskers’ Big Ten conference home schedule includes matchups with Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28), Maryland (Nov. 11) and Iowa (Friday, Nov. 24).

Seating locations for the three-game mini plan are in the North and South end zones with some of the ticket locations from sections that are held for the visiting team allotment.

Full season tickets also remain available for the upcoming season. Season tickets may only be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office.