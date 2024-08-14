HUSKER FOOTBALL: White Talks Progress with the Defense and Player Communication

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–The Nebraska Football team continues to work through fall camp as they are inching closer to the season opener Aug. 31 against UTEP. The media met with some of the coaches following Tuesday morning’s practice and defensive coordinator Tony White was asked about the secondary position group and impact of secondary coach John Butler.

“The one thing that’s really cool with JB (John Butler) is that he’s humble to the point of ‘this is how we do it’,” White said. “He may have done it differently at other places, but this is our way, and he’s constantly changing terminology, constantly absorbing all of that stuff and fitting it in, as well as being able to say ‘I like these things in coverage’, ‘I like to do this’, ‘let’s see if we can do this’. I think, in terms of the guys, they know football. They know who can really help them in football. If you’re around him, he’s good at what he does. He’s good around the guys and he knows football.”

White talked about the new helmet technology which allows coaches to talk to players while they’re on the field, along with communication overall on the sideline.

“It’s evolving,” White said. “I was doing it at first, I was communicating with the guys, then I gave it over to Rob Dvoracek (linebackers coach) and he was starting to communicate with the guys in between the series and in between plays. We’re always moving stuff around, trying to figure out how to do that.”

“Coach (Matt Rhule) wants us to be the best sideline team in the country with the replay stuff and with the sideline communication. Again, we’re just trying to figure out the best way that is. We’re having multiple guys communicate with the guys to see what process we want to use.”

The Huskers are back on the practice field Wednesday morning.