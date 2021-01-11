HUSKER FOOTBALL: Wide-Receiver Robinson Will Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Wan'Dale Robinson (Courtesy of NU Athletics)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–Wide-receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is the latest member of the Nebraska football team to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
In a statement put out on Twitter early Monday afternoon, Robinson said with his mother contracting COVID-19 toward the end of 2020 and health complications that have developed, he’s entering into the transfer portal to find a place closer to her and family, while achieving his dreams and goals as a football player.
Robinson thanked Head Coach Scott Frost and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at Nebraska and he will forever be grateful toward them. He also wished the best of luck to his teammates and thanked the Husker fan base for their support.
Robinson led the Huskers this past season with 51 catches and 461 receiving yards despite playing only eight games and splitting duties at running back. The sophomore was also fourth on the team with 240 rushing yards, and led Nebraska with 696 all-purpose yards. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches. Entering bowl season, Robinson ranked third in the Big Ten and 21st nationally with 6.4 receptions per game.
Robinson played in 10 games as a true freshman, becoming Nebraska’s first letterwinner from Kentucky. He flashed playmaking ability although injuries limited his production over the final three games. Robinson was a versatile member of the Husker offense, making three starts at receiver and one at running back.
He caught 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 340 yards and three scores. Robinson caught the most passes and totaled the most receiving yards by any true freshman in Nebraska history. He ranked second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking third in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Robinson also totaled 1,029 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, which ranked second on the team and was the third-highest total ever by a Husker true freshman.
An honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection, Robinson was a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week and a second-team freshman All-American.