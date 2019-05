Husker Women’s Tennis Coach, Scott Jacobson, has been sentenced to 7 days in jail for DUI. He has asked for house arrest. Jacobson’s license has been revoked for 6 months, though he can use an interlock ignition. The Husker coach for 28 seasons was caught with a high blood alcohol level on March 7th near S Folsom & SW 16th Street.

