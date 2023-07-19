HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Cornhusker Classic Schedule Announced

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 19)–The Nebraska Men’s Basketball team will host Duquesne, Stony Brook, and Rider in the Cornhusker Classic, a three-game round-robin tournament that will take place from November 13th to November 22nd, 2023.

The Cornhuskers will host three games at Pinnacle Bank Arena: November 13th vs. Rider, November 15th vs. Stony Brook, and November 22nd vs. Duquesne.

In addition to playing at Nebraska, Duquesne will host Stony Brook on November 13th and Rider on November 17th. Rounding out the schedule, Stony Brook will play Rider at home on November 20th.

Nebraska returns five of its top eight scorers from a team that went 16-16 and won six of its final eight Big Ten games in 2022-23. All-Big Ten performer Keisei Tominaga headlines NU’s lineup which also features three other players who made at least 12 starts last season: Juwan Gary, C.J. Wilcher and Jamarques Lawrence. The Huskers welcome in a five-member class which features transfers Josiah Allick (New Mexico), Rienk Mast (Bradley), Ahron Ulis (Iowa) and Brice Williams (Charlotte).

Duquesne is building off a 20-13 season that culminated in a post season appearance in the CBI. Leading the Dukes on both ends of the floor, star guards Dae Dae Grant and Jimmy Clark III look to build on the success of last season.

Stony Brook adjusted to their new home in the Colonial Athletic Association and advanced to the second round of the conference tournament. With a strong recruiting class, headlined by Fairfield transfer Chris Maidoh and Long Island native Andre Snoddy, the Seawolves look poised to take another step forward this season.

Rider finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 16-14 overall record and a 13-7 record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, finishing second in the regular season standings. Rider returns 2022-23 second team All-Conference selection Mervin James, who averaged 12.9 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game last season. Starters Allen Powell (10.4 ppg.) and Tariq Ingraham (6.4 ppg.) are also back for the Broncs.

Below is a full schedule for the event:

Monday, November 13

Rider at Nebraska

Stony Brook at Duquesne

Wednesday, November 15

Stony Brook at Nebraska

Friday, November 17

Rider at Duquesne

Monday, November 20

Rider at Stony Brook

Wednesday, November 22

Duquesne at Nebraska