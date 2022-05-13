HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Former Husker Forward Shields Named To All-EuroLeague Second Team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 13)–Former Nebraska men’s basketball player Shavon Shields was honored Friday, as he was named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team for the second straight season. The players were selected through a voting process that included the media, fans and EuroLeague team captains and head coaches.
Shields, who played at Nebraska from 2013 to 2016, helped AX Armani Exchange Milan to a 19-9 EuroLeague record and a playoff berth for the second straight year. Despite missing 14 games with a broken forearm, Shields led the team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and minutes (29:48 per game), while also posting career bests in rebounds (4.0 rpg), assists (2.8 apg) and steals (1.1 spg) in EuroLeague competition.
In the EuroLeauge playoffs, Shields averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in a four-game series loss to Anadolu Efes Istanbul, highlighted by a 21-point, eight-rebound effort in Milan’s game two win. Shields is in his second season with Milan in after spending two seasons with Baskonia in Spain.
As a Husker, Shields was a four-year starter who finished his career tied for fifth on NU’s scoring list (1630 points) while also finishing in the top-10 in field goals made (562, eighth) and attempted (1236, sixth), free throws made (429, fourth) and attempted (565, fourth) and starts (112, second). A three-year co-captain, Shields helped the Huskers to the 2014 NCAA Tournament and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. Off the court, he was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, 2016 NABC Good Works Team member and was the University of Nebraska Male Student-Athlete of the Year in 2016.