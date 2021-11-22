HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: McGowens, Walker Help Nebraska To Win Over Southern

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 21)–Bryce McGowens recorded his first career double-double, while Nebraska also got a career-high 15 points from Derrick Walker in the Huskers 82-59 men’s basketball win over Southern Sunday afternoon.
McGowens finished with 18 points along with career-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (four), as the Huskers shot 53 percent from the field, including 61 percent in the second half. The freshman did most of his damage at the line, going 10-of-10 from the charity stripe, as Nebraska (3-2) went 24-of-30 from the line.
Walker led four Huskers in double figures with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting as he posted a career high in scoring for the second straight game. Nebraska controlled the paint, outscoring Southern, 46-20, in the paint.
Nebraska took control early on, jumping out to a 14-4 lead in the first 10 minutes, the Huskers held Southern to 2-of-16 shooting in that stretch. The Jaguars got to within 29-18 on a Jayden Saddler basket with 3:01 left in the half, but the Huskers used a 10-4 run to stretch the lead to 17 at the break.
Southern made one last run, using 7-0 spurt to cut a 19-point deficit to 41-29 with 17:08 left, but Alonzo Verge Jr. keyed a 9-0 Husker run as NU built a 21-point lead with 13:35 left and was in the control the rest of the game,
Verge had 14 points and six rebounds, while Keisei Tominaga added 11 off the bench, as NU went just 4-of-23 from 3-point range, but 23-of-28 inside the arc.
Brion Whitley led Southern (1-4) with 17 points off the bench in a losing effort. The Jaguars shot 33 percent, including 6-of-21 from 3-point range.
The Huskers will return to action on Tuesday night when they take on Tennessee State. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be on Big Ten Network and on the Huskers Radio Network.