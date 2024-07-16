HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: McVeigh Signs Two-Way Deal with NBA’s Houston Rockets

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 16)–Former Husker Jack McVeigh became the latest Husker to catch on with an NBA team, as he signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

McVeigh, who is currently with the Australian Olympic team preparing for the Paris games later this month, had nine points in 11 minutes against Team USA on Monday.

McVeigh enjoyed the best season of his professional career in 2023-24, playing for the Tasmania JackJumpers, as they won the NBL championship. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field, including 36 percent from 3-point range. McVeigh was MVP of the championship series against Melbourne United, averaging 17.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in a five-game series.

McVeigh played three seasons at Nebraska before returning home to begin his professional career. His best year was in 2016-17, when he averaged 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 30 games, including 11 starts. He was a member of the Huskers’ 2017-18 team that won 23 games, including a school-record 13 conference games.

He becomes the third Husker to sign with an NBA team this month along with Keisei Tominaga (Exhibit 10 contract with Indiana) and Bryce McGowens (two-way deal with Portland). In addition, Dalano Banton resigned with the Portland Trail Blazers in June.

Australia has three more exhibition games before the Paris Olympics, taking on Serbia Tuesday morning before games against Puerto Rico (July 19) and France (July 21). Australia’s Olympic group includes matchups with Spain (July 27), Canada (July 30) and Greece (Aug. 2).