HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Gets Road Win at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan.–(NU Athletics Dec. 17)–Juwan Gary and Rienk Mast combined for 32 points and 30 rebounds, as Nebraska posted an impressive 62-46 road win over Kansas State Sunday afternoon.

Gary and Mast both posted double-doubles, as Nebraska (9-2) overcame a 34-31 halftime deficit by holding the Wildcats to just 12 second-half points on 16 percent shooting.

Gary had 13 of his career-high 18 rebounds in the second half, including eight offensive caroms after halftime, as Nebraska doubled up the Wildcats, 34-17, on the glass in the second half.

Gary finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds, while Mast tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds on his way to his fourth double of the season. Brice Williams also nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, as the Huskers were held to 35 percent shooting, but hit 11 3-pointers in the win.

The Huskers set the tone from the start in the final 20 minutes, as Gary had six points and five rebounds – all on the offensive glass – in an 11-4 spurt that put Nebraska up 42-38 after Sam Hoiberg’s 3-pointer with 15:49 remaining.

Kansas State pulled to within 42-40 after Macaleab Rich’s basket with 14:45 left but would get no closer.

The Huskers went on a 17-1 spurt over nearly a 10-minute span behind Mast, who scored six of his 19 points in the surge that gave NU a 59-41 lead after Keisei Tominaga’s 3-pointer with 5:34 left.

Nebraska’s defense was the story, as the Huskers held KSU to 46 points on just 27 percent shooting. The Wildcats (8-3) shot just 16 percent in the second half, including 0-of-12 from 3-point range, as the Huskers snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats and earned their first win in Manhattan since 2006

Cam Carter led Kansas State with 12 points, while Tylor Perry added 11 on just 3-of-11 shooting as the Wildcats were out-rebounded 57-40.

Nebraska battled in the first half as Kansas State took a 34-31 lead into the locker room. The Huskers shot just 35.3 percent but connected on seven 3-pointers and held Kansas State to 34.3 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

Nebraska relied on the hot hand of Mast, who keyed a 14-2 Husker spurt with a trio of 3-pointers, as Nebraska built an early 14-7 lead. Mast had a team-high 11 points in the first stanza.

The Wildcats clawed right back into the contest with an 8-0 run to regain the lead at 15-14 on a basket from Darrin Ames Jr., but baskets from Mast and Williams gave the Huskers an 18-15 lead with 11:28 left in the half.

Nebraska eventually led 25-22 after a Tominaga 3-pointer with 5:56 left in the half, but the Wildcats would respond with in straight points to build a 31-25 lead after a Carter 3-pointer with 3:12 remaining. A Williams 3-pointer would snap the run and NU would keep it a 3-point game at the half after Tominaga’s second 3-pointer of the half made it a 34-31 game.

The Huskers return home to begin a three-game homestand against North Dakota this Wednesday evening. Tipoff time is 6:30 p.m.