HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Lands Five-Star Prospect McGowens
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–The Nebraska men’s basketball team Friday received an official commitment from five-star guard Bryce McGowens, who signed a letter of intent to play for the Huskers.
Hail Varsity reports that McGowens, who is 6-6 and 170 pounds, is the first five-star commit for the Huskers during the recruiting website era.
McGowens, who played at Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina and is playing his senior year at Legacy Charter in nearby Greenville, averaged 25 points and just over six rebounds a game during his junior year. He also averaged two steals and three assists a game.
McGowens’ older brother, Trey McGowens, is a junior on the Husker basketball team after transferring from Pittsburgh.