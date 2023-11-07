HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Opens Season With Home Win Over Lindenwood

Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg (1) attempts a jump shot against Lindenwood on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Husker forward Rienk Mast (51) is in the background. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) had five players score in double-figures enroute to an 84-52 opening night win over Lindenwood (0-1).

Head Coach Fred Hoiberg’s crew was not nearly as shorthanded as they were in their exhibition against Doane on Oct. 29, with Josiah Allick and Reink Mast in the starting lineup. However, Nebraska was still without Keisei Tominaga with an ankle injury and Juwan Gary due to a suspension, amongst others.

Sam Hoiberg led the team in scoring with 15 points shooting 5-7 from the field in 25 minutes, the start of what is a vastly increased role from a season ago.

“He’s very much a sparkplug for us off the bench and he plays his role so well,” said Mast. “He was huge today in this win, doing the right things, going after loose balls…he brings a lot.”

Allick and Mast combined for 23 points and shot 50% from three. Coach Hoiberg was very excited to have both of those guys out on the floor in real game action.

“I love the mentality of both of those guys,” Fred Hoiberg said. “They give us a level of physicality that we have not had at the four and five spot.”

C.J. Wilcher and Brice Williams were the other two Huskers in double-digits, both scoring 13 points respectively. The Huskers also had six players with at least five rebounds, Allick leading the way with eight.

Defensively, Nebraska only allowed Lions to shoot 32.4% from the field and 18.8% from three for the game. In addition, the Huskers forced 12 turnovers.

Nebraska’s next contest is on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. as they welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers to Pinnacle Bank Arena