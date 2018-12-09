HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Palmer’s 30 Ends Nebraska’s 7-Year Dry Spell Against Creighton

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – James Palmer scored a season-high 30 points, Thomas Allen had a career-high 18 and No. 24 Nebraska beat Creighton 94-75 on Saturday night, ending a seven-game losing streak to its in-state rival.

Creighton’s Mitch Ballock made his first six shots, all 3-pointers, and finished 7 for 10 from long range with 23 points. His efforts weren’t nearly enough on a night the Huskers put together their best game on both ends of the court.

The sellout crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena began chanting “Go Big Red!” as the Huskers nursed a 19-point lead with under two minutes to play.

Isaiah Roby had 15 points and eight rebounds, Glynn Watson Jr. had 13 points and Isaac Copeland added 11 points for the Huskers (8-2).

Davion Mintz had 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 10 for Creighton (6-3).

The Huskers led by as much as 21 points but couldn’t put the Bluejays away until late. The Bluejays got a dunk from Martin Krampelj and a layup and 3-pointer from Davion Mintz to make it 77-67 with 6:11 left.

Allen missed a 3 as the shot clock was running out. If the Bluejays had gotten the rebound, they would have had a chance to cut the lead to single digits. But Roby came up with the ball and passed to Isaac Copeland, who swished a 3 to put the Huskers up 84-70 with 3:46 left.

The win was Nebraska coach Tim Miles’ first in the series and first in 15 all-time meetings against Creighton coach Greg McDermott. The two also coached against each other at a couple stops in Division II.

Nebraska won its 17th straight at home, its longest streak since 1965-67.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays got all they could want from Ballock, but the rest of the team shot 19 of 50 from the field, and their 12 turnovers were converted into 17 Nebraska points.

Nebraska: The Huskers were up 13 points in the second half at Minnesota on Wednesday and squandered the lead in an 85-78 loss. When Creighton trimmed its 21-point deficit to nine, the Huskers responded well and never let the Bluejays get closer.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts Green Bay on Friday.

Nebraska plays Oklahoma State on Dec. 16 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.