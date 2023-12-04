HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Scheierman’s 24 Points Lift No. 15 Creighton to 29-point Win over Nebraska

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga (30) scores off a steal as Creighton’s Steven Ashworth watches in Sunday afternoon’s game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Creighton won the game 89-60. (Photo courtesy of NU Athletics) MBB vs Creighton

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 3)–Aurora native Baylor Scheierman scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half and helped No. 15 Creighton hand the Nebraska men’s basketball team its first loss of the season, as the Bluejays earned an 89-60 win over the Huskers on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Scheierman also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bluejays, who improved to 7-1 on the season. Creighton also got 13 points and 12 rebounds from 7-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 29-point victory for the Bluejays is tied for the largest margin of victory over Nebraska since 1932.

Nebraska (7-1) hung around early in the game, going on a 10-2 spurt early in the first half to take a 10-7 lead, mostly in part to guard Keisei Tominaga’s six points in that run. Tominaga ended up with a team-high 20 points for the Huskers.

Creighton responded to jump back in front to take a 20-14 lead, as Scheierman would score 11 of the next 13 points for the Jays. Then Nebraska went on a 7-0 run, which included a three-point play from Tominaga to give the Huskers a 21-20 lead with ten minutes remaining in the half.

On the next Creighton possession, Francisco Farabello hit a three-pointer to take control from there. The Jays then jumped out to a 43-32 lead when Kalkbrenner scored on a dunk and guard Trey Alexander’s layup. Scheierman’s three-pointer and four of five free throws from Steven Ashworth gave Creighton a 53-37 halftime lead.

The Bluejays lead grew to 30 points midway through the second half as an 11-0 run pushed the Jays advantage to 80-50 with 6:26 remaining.

Rienk Mast added nine points and seven rebounds for Nebraska, who returns to action Wednesday night at Minnesota to open Big Ten play. Coverage will be at 8pm on BTN.

Creighton returns to action Saturday afternoon in Omaha, as they host Central Michigan for a 1pm tipoff on FS2.