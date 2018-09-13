HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Start Times Announced For Seton Hall, Michigan State Games

The Big Ten Conference and its TV partners announced a pair of start times for Husker basketball home games which had been listed as TBA.

The Nov. 14 Gavitt Games matchup with Seton Hall will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN, while the Michigan State game on Jan. 17 will tip at 7 p.m. and will be shown on FSN.

With today’s announcement, the Huskers will make a minimum of 18 appearances on BTN during the 2018-19 season and start times for every regular-season game, except for the Jan. 6 game at Iowa, have been set.
