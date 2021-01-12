Husker Men’s Hoops Paused For Covid
Ed Morrow, Jr. (Courtesy of Huskers.com)
Lincoln, NE (January 11, 2021) – The University of Nebraska men’s basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact. The announcement did not specify how many cases had been confirmed. Neither did it state whether the cases were among players, coaches, or other staff.
Due to the pause, the Huskers’ home game against Illinois (Wed., Jan. 13) has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 13.
Individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines. The announcement said the team will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference protocols. It added that any positive test result will be reported to the University, and to the Lancaster County Health Department.
