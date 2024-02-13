HUSKER SOFTBALL: Bahl Will Miss the Rest of 2024 Season Due to Knee Injury

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 13)–Husker pitcher Jordy Bahl will miss the remainder of the 2024 softball season after suffering a knee injury in Nebraska’s first game of the season.

A junior from Papillion, Bahl will apply for a medical hardship for the 2024 season. Nebraska fully expects the hardship will be granted and that Bahl will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in 2025 and 2026.

Bahl announced her season-ending injury with the following post on X/Instagram:

“In game 1 of opening weekend, in Puerto Vallarta, I experienced an injury to my acl that is going to cause me to support the Red Team in a different way than anticipated for the 2024 season. With a heart thankful for God’s plan and timing, I will be red shirting this year, and looking forward to a season of growth and learning from a different point of view. I’m thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, and staff. I’m truly blessed to have so many wonderful and loving people in my life.

I’m not going anywhere. See you in 2025.

GO BIG RED”

Husker head coach Rhonda Revelle issued the following statement, saying “Obviously, we are all disappointed to hear the news of Jordy’s season-ending knee injury. We are grateful that Jordy is in excellent care with our medical team and are confident in a full recovery. We fully expect that Jordy will be granted a hardship for this season and be back in the jersey for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“The 2024 season is young, and we are a veteran team with strong leadership that is coming off back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances. We all remain committed to playing an exciting and competitive brand of softball. We look forward to seeing Husker Nation at Bowlin Stadium this season.”