HUSKER SOFTBALL: Edwards Named To Co-SIDA Academic All-District Team
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 14)–Nebraska’s Tristen Edwards was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Softball Team, announced by the organization on Thursday. The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. A first-team selection, Edwards will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 8-11.
Edwards was impressive both on and off the field for the Huskers in 2020. An outfielder, Edwards started all 23 games before the season ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Murrieta, Calif., native led the Big Ten conference in slugging (1.000), runs scored (28), hits (33), doubles (10), home runs (11) and total bases (76), while also leading the Huskers in nearly every offensive category. Edwards was named a Softball America All-American and earned conference Player of the Week honors twice. Additionally, she set a school record after hitting her seventh career multi-home run game and became just the third Husker to record 40 career doubles and 40 career home runs, joining multi-All-Americans Taylor Edwards and Ali Viola.
A management major with a 3.43 GPA, Edwards was a Senior CLASS Award Candidate and earned a Nebraska Silver Academic Medallion this year. Additionally, Edwards was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team for the fourth straight year, earning recognition for her service and leadership in the community.
Nebraska has a long history of academic success and achievement across all of its sports. Nebraska leads the nation in CoSIDA Academic All-Americans across all sports and all divisions with 338 all-time honorees, while Nebraska softball leads all softball programs with 30. Last fall, Nebraska posted a 93 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), which for the seventh consecutive year, was the highest in school history.