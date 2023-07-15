HUSKER SOFTBALL: Huskers Add Transfer Peyton Cody

LINCOLN-(NU Athletics July 15) The Husker softball team added another talented player to its 2024 roster on Saturday in St. John’s transfer Peyton Cody. Cody joins the Huskers as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.

Cody played five seasons at St. John’s but is eligible for a sixth season due to a medical redshirt in 2022 and an NCAA eligibility waiver for the 2020 Covid season.

“Peyton is a perfect fit for the Red Team,” Nebraska Head Coach Rhonda Revelle said. “She is a great competitor with a big bat. Peyton is a catcher by trade but has the versatility to play multiple positions. She has a love and passion for the game, and we are anxious to have her join our team.”

Cody played in 149 games with 139 starts at St. John’s. She posted a .316 career batting average with the Red Storm, collecting 134 hits, 29 doubles, 20 home runs and 100 RBIs. A native of Mission Viejo, California, Cody posted a .540 slugging percentage at St. John’s as nearly 40 percent of her career hits went for extra bases.