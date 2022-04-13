HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Claims 15th Straight Win In Two-Game Sweep of Iowa

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 12)–The Nebraska softball team claimed its 15th consecutive win with an 8-3 five-inning victory over Iowa on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader that was cut short due to inclement weather. The game was halted in the middle of the sixth inning with the Huskers lead 8-6, but could not be resumed and the score reverted back to the last completed inning.
With its 15 straight win overall and 10th consecutive conference victory, Nebraska moved to 30-9 on the season and 10-0 in conference play. Iowa dropped to 18-20 overall (1-10 Big Ten). The Huskers scored two runs in each of the first four innings to build their 8-3 advantage.
Through five innings, Sydney Gray led the Big Red going 3-for-4 with one RBI. Cam Ybarra, Ava Bredwell and Mya Felder all added two hits while Brooke and Billie Andrews each notched a homer. In the circle, Courtney Wallace recorded her second win of the day to move to 13-4 on the season. Wallace pitched five innings, recording four strikeouts while giving up six hits.
For the Hawkeyes, Emma Henderson (0-1) took the loss, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up four runs and five hits.
Iowa was the first to get on the board with one run in the top of the first inning. After a single, the runner advanced after a passed ball and a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly scored one to put the Hawkeyes up, 1-0.
In the bottom of the first, Billie Andrews reached after a throwing error and took second on a wild pitch. Cam Ybarra singled to score Andrews followed by an RBI single from Gray to score Ybarra and give NU a 2-1 lead.
The Hawkeyes tied it up in the top of the second. A double put a runner in scoring position, followed by an RBI single to score one.
Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the second. Peyton Glatter led off with a single to left field. Brooke Andrews followed with a sacrifice bunt, advancing Glatter to second. Billie Andrews notched a two-run homer – her 18th of the season – over the right-center field fence, making it 4-2.
The Big Red added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Bredwell led off with a single and with two outs, Brooke Andrews smashed a deep ball over the left field fence for a two-run homer, extending the lead to 6-2.
Iowa added one in the top of the fourth after a solo home run over the center field fence from Maggie Vasa, making it 6-3.
A single from Ybarra and RBI doubles from Gray and Felder added two more runs to extend the lead to 8-3.
During the top of the sixth, the Hawkeyes added three two-out runs after a Husker error extended the inning. Nebraska was due up in the bottom of the sixth before the game was delayed due to lightning protocols and eventually called due to continued severe weather. In accordance with Big Ten Conference policy, the score reverted back to the last completed inning, marking a 8-3 win for NU.
Earlier in game one, Nebraska exploded for 14 runs in a 14-0 five-inning victory over the Hawkeyes.
With 14 hits, every starter for the Big Red recorded a hit while Cam Ybarra, Mya Felder, Abbie Squier and Ava Bredwell all had two hits. Bredwell also led the Huskers with a career-high five RBIs, notching a single and a bases-clearing triple.
In the circle, Courtney Wallace (12-5) earned the win, pitching three innings and holding the Hawkeyes to one hit.
For Iowa, Breanna Vasquez (6-10) received the loss. Vasquez pitched two innings, giving up four hits and three runs.
The Huskers got on the board early with three runs in the first inning. With one out, Ybarra and Sydney Gray hit singles to put runners on first and second. After a fly out, Squier hit a single to right field, scoring Ybarra. Bredwell then hit a bases-clearing single for NU to go up, 3-0.
Nebraska added 11 more in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Gray walked followed by a single from Felder. Squier added a single up the middle. With two outs, Caitlynn Neal smashed a grand slam over the right field fence. Peyton Glatter followed with a single while Brooke Andrews doubled to right field. Billie Andrews had a bases-clearing single up the middle, scoring Glatter and Brooke Andrews. Ybarra added a double down the right field line to bring in another run. Gray walked followed by a single from Felder and a hit by pitch for Squier to load the bases. Bredwell then tripled to left center, bringing in three more runs. The Huskers extended their lead to 14-0.
In the top of the fourth, Iowa added one run. Kalena Burns hit a deep ball over the left field fence to make it 14-1, but it was not enough as the Huskers claimed the five-inning victory.
The Huskers remain at Bowlin Stadium this weekend, April 15-17 for a three-game series against Minnesota. Game one is set for Friday at 5 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Game two against the Gophers will be Saturday at 1 p.m. while the final game of the series will take place on Sunday at Noon. Games two and game three can be watched on BTN+ (subscription required).