HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Receives Preseason Recognition

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Jan. 30)–The Nebraska softball team has earned a preseason top-25 ranking in each of the four major polls, while a trio of Huskers have earned national individual recognition ahead of the 2024 season, which starts next week.

Nebraska came in at No. 18 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) preseason poll released on Tuesday, and the Huskers were 17th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll. NU was also ranked 13th in the D1Softball preseason poll and No. 15 in the Softball America preseason top-25. Nebraska is ranked in the preseason NFCA poll for the first time since 2015.

Individually, Billie Andrews, Jordy Bahl and Katelyn Caneda each earned preseason recognition. Andrews was ranked as the No. 42 player in the country and No. 5 shortstop by D1Softball. Bahl, ranked as the No. 2 player nationally, was named to the preseason watch list for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, and she was also tabbed as a preseason first-team All-American by Softball America. Just a sophomore, Caneda was ranked as the No. 9 second baseman in the country by D1Softball.

Nebraska opens its 2024 season on Thursday, Feb. 8, with a single game against No. 7 Washington in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Nebraska Preseason Top-25 Rankings

Individual Preseason Rankings

Billie Andrews, Sr., SS

No. 42 Overall Player in the Country (D1Softball)

No. 56 Overall Player in the Country (Softball America)

No. 5 Shortstop in the Country (D1Softball)

No. 6 Shortstop in the Country (Softball America)

Jordy Bahl, Jr., RHP/UTL

No. 2 Overall Player in the Country (D1Softball & Softball America)

No. 2 Pitcher in the Country (D1Softball & Softball America)

Preseason First-Team All-American (Softball America)

USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List

Katelyn Caneda, So., 2B