HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Splits Doubleheader with New Mexico State

LAS CRUSES, NM–(NU Athletics Feb. 16)–The Nebraska softball team split a doubleheader at New Mexico State on Friday night. The Huskers were held to one hit in a 3-0 loss in game one. Nebraska fell behind 1-0 in game two before scoring the game’s final four runs in a 4-1 victory.

The win in the nightcap marked Rhonda Revelle’s 1,100th win as Nebraska’s head coach. The Huskers are now 3-3 on the season, while New Mexico State is 5-1.

Samantha Bland, Bella Bacon and Alina Felix each had two hits in the doubleheader to lead the Husker offense, while Brooke Andrews hit Nebraska’s lone home run on Friday.

In the circle, Sarah Harness (1-0) was the winning pitcher in game two, with Emmerson Cope picking up the save with 3.0 scoreless innings in her career debut. In game one, Kaylin Kinney (2-2) took the loss, while Caitlin Olensky threw 2.0 innings of scoreless relief.