HUSKER SOFTBALL: Nebraska Wins Third and Final Game of Weekend Series Against Wisconsin

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 23)–The Nebraska softball team (32-14, 12-5 Big Ten) claimed the series victory against Wisconsin (23-16, 8-7 Big Ten) with a 2-1 win over the Badgers on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Caitlynn Neal led the Big Red offense, finishing 2-for-2 with two RBI. Neal hit a double in the second inning, scoring Nebraska’s two runs on the day. Brooke Andrews and Sydney Gray each added a hit.

The Badgers were led by Katie Keller who finished with two hits and a run. Molly Schlosser added an RBI single.

Courtney Wallace moved to 21-8 in the circle, earning the win for the Huskers. Wallace pitched the complete game, allowing five hits and one run while striking out five.

Maddie Schwartz (8-11) recorded the loss for the Badgers after pitching the complete game, giving up four hits and two runs (zero earned).

Wisconsin put a runner in scoring position first in the top of the second. A hit by pitch and a single put runners on first and third with two outs, but NU was able to hold the Badgers scoreless as the game remained tied at 0-0.

The Huskers took the lead with two runs in the second inning. Gray led off, reaching on a throwing error by Wisconsin. Felix walked to put runners on first and second. Neal doubled to left center, scoring two, and giving NU the 2-0 lead.

The Badgers added one in the top of the third. Keller hit a double down the left field line to start the inning while Kayla Konwent was walked to put runners at first and second. Schlosser drove in Keller with a single to right field, but Nebraska was able to record three straight outs, going into the bottom of the third ahead, 2-1.

Two walks and a ground out put runners at second and third for Wisconsin in the top of the fifth. However, a ground out stranded both runners as the Huskers maintained the 2-1 advantage.

In the final two innings of the game, Nebraska allowed only one Wisconsin baserunner. NU earned the 2-1 victory to win the series.

The Huskers return to action next weekend, April 28-30, for a three-game series against Northwestern in Evanston.