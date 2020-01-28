Husker Spring Game Ticket Sale Begins Next Week
The Nebraska Athletic Department announced Tuesday that tickets to the 2020 Nebraska Football Spring Game will go on sale next week.
Season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 4th at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public a day later on Wednesday, February 5th at 10 a.m.
Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
The spring game has been set for Saturday, April 18th at Memorial Stadium with kickoff time to still be determined.
