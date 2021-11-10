HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Allick, Boesiger Are Local Talent Highlighting 2022 Recruiting Class

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 10)–Head coach John Cook announced Wednesday the signing of three student-athletes to make up the Nebraska volleyball program’s 2022 signing class. NU’s recruiting class is ranked No. 2 by PrepVolleyball.com, and all three Husker signees intend to enroll at Nebraska in January.
This year’s signees include middle blocker Bekka Allick (Lincoln, Neb.), setter/defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger (Firth, Neb.) and outside hitter Hayden Kubik (West Des Moines, Iowa).
“Our Class of 2022 will all enroll early, and they are a very tight-knit group,” Cook said. “They are great competitors and teammates, and all three will have a chance to play as freshmen next year. We are super excited to add them to the Nebraska volleyball program.”
BEKKA ALLICK
MB – 6-3 – Lincoln, Neb. (Waverly)
Allick is ranked the No. 6 player nationally in the 2022 class. She has been a four-year letterwinner in her high school career, playing first at Lincoln North Star High School for coach Jessy Denker as a freshman and sophomore. She earned Class A all-state honorable mention both seasons.
Following a family move, she has lettered two years at Waverly High School under coach Terri Neujahr. Allick suffered an injury in her junior season but garnered Class B all-state honorable mention. She owns Waverly’s school record with 37 kills in a single match.
Allick is a member of the U.S. U18 National Team and competed at the FIVB U18 World Championships, where the Americans finished third. In the bronze-medal match, Allick finished with a match-high 13 kills and three blocks against Serbia.
Allick has also played club for coach Dan Mader in the VC Nebraska program. Her 18 Club team won a national championship, and she was named to the event’s all-tournament team.
Cook on Allick
“Finally, Bekka is going to be a Husker. It seems like she has been committed forever. Being at the top of her position and one of the top recruits overall in this class, Bekka provides us some much-needed depth at the middle blocker position, and we expect her to make a big impact on our team from the day she steps on campus.”
Allick on Nebraska
“I chose Nebraska because the coaches and program invest into their athletes. They not only push their girls to All-Americans and national champions, but hopefully to be gold medalists one day. Academically, Nebraska has so many options, and each of those are greatly funded. Whatever study you decide to go into, you won’t be cut short of anything.
“What really got me is the Nebraska fanbase. I have never seen such loyal and hype fans. Regardless of a win or loss, Husker Nation always has the girls’ backs.”
MAISIE BOESIGER
S/DS – 5-6 – Firth, Neb. (Norris)
Boesiger has lettered four years for her mother, coach Christina Boesiger, at Norris High School. Ahead of her senior campaign, Maisie Boesiger earned two Class B all-state awards — second-team as a sophomore and first-team as a junior — and was also a third-team Super State pick last year. Twice named first-team all-conference, she has helped the Titans to four district championships and six conference titles (four tournament, two regular-season).
As a senior, Boesiger’s squad finished as state runner-up for the second straight year, and she was named to the all-tournament team. She finished her career as the Titans’ all-time leader for career assists (3,460) and aces (226), as well as fifth for digs (995). Boesiger was part of four straight state tournament teams at NHS.
Off the court, she has been involved in the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes and participates in youth coaching. Boesiger was also an AVCA first-team Best and Brightest honoree, an NSAA Scholar Athlete, academic all-conference and academic all-state selection. She is a member of the 4.0 Honor Roll.
Additionally, Boesiger has played for coach Shannon Smolinski in the Premier club program. Her team won the 17 Open championship at Northern Lights and tied for 11th at nationals.
Cook on Boesiger
“Small-town Nebraska girls have always been very important to us, and Maisie embodies that. She is a kid who grew up in the gym down in Norris and just finished her high school career in another state championship game. Maisie will be changing positions when she joins us in January, but we expect her to come in and make an impact just like the other two members of this class.”
Boesiger on Nebraska
“I chose Nebraska because I wanted to compete playing volleyball at the highest level possible. There is no other atmosphere or culture better than Nebraska. I have grown up in Nebraska my whole life, and I can’t imagine not having my family there to support me.”
HAYDEN KUBIK
OH – 6-2 – West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley)
The younger sister of Husker junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, Hayden Kubik is ranked by PrepVolleyball.com as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class. She has been a four-year letterwinner for coach Jeremy Mikesell at Valley High School.
As a senior, Kubik has averaged 5.2 kills per set with 497 total kills while hitting .296. She has earned first-team all-conference recognition and was nominated to play in the Under Armour Senior Tournament and the IGCA Senior All-Star Match. Following her junior season, Kubik was tabbed all-state, all-district and all-conference for the third straight year. She has also been a two-time all-state elite selection and racked up more than 1,500 kills in her prep career. Kubik has been part of three Valley teams to finish in the top five in the state.
Off the court, Kubik is involved with FCA and Meals of the Heartland, volunteers at a local church, has coached youth volleyball and instructed at youth camps.
Kubik also plays for Club Ignit Select under coach Tina Carter. In 2020, Kubik’s squad was the Midwest Power League Champion and finished in the top five at the Show Me Qualifier and the top eight at Colorado Crossroads. Her 2019 team was ranked No. 1 nationally.
Cook on Kubik
“We’ve recruited Hayden for a very long time, due to the fact that she is Madi’s sister as well as one of the best players in this recruiting class. Being rated one of the top six-rotation outside hitters in this class, we made her our first phone call back on June 15, 2020 to make sure she knew we wanted her to be a Husker.”
Kubik on Nebraska
“I chose Nebraska because of the atmosphere in the gym and both the coaching staff and athletes. Everything about Nebraska Volleyball is competitive and high level. Every athlete in the program wants to be great, and when I saw that passion watching Husker volleyball at a young age, I knew I wanted to be a part of something just like that.”