HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Huskers Sweep Kansas State On The Road

Manhattan, KS-(News Release September 3, 2023) he No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled on with its fifth straight sweep to start the season after a 25-21, 25-15, 25-19 win over Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,044 at the new Morgan Family Arena.

The Huskers (5-0) hit .277 and held Kansas State to .056 hitting for the match. Merritt Beason had 10 kills and six blocks to lead the Big Red. Eight of her kills came in the first set. Andi Jackson also had 10 kills and hit .750 to go with five blocks.

Lindsay Krause added nine kills and four blocks, and Harper Murray had nine kills. The Huskers finished with 12 blocks in the match. Bekka Allick had a team-high seven.

Bergen Reilly had 29 assists and 12 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez added 11 digs. Nebraska had 42 kills to 31 for Kansas State. The Huskers also had advantages in digs (46-36) and blocks (12-7).

Up Next: The Huskers return home to face Creighton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on BTN.