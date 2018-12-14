HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska Rallies From Two Sets Down To Beat Illinois And Advance To Title Game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Reigning Most Outstanding Player Mikaela Foecke ripped her 15th kill to cap defending champion Nebraska’s rally for a 22-15, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11 victory over Illinois on Thursday night in the NCAA volleyball semifinals.

The Cornhuskers (29-6) will go for their sixth title Saturday night against Stanford (33-1), which swept BYU in the other semifinal.

Nebraska led 12-11 in the fifth game when a Foecke kill was ruled out of bounds. However, Nebraska challenged and the call was reversed after officials went to the video monitor and determined an Illinois blocked had gotten a finger on the ball.

The Cornhuskers then went up 14-11 on an Illinois error before Foecke, also the 2015 MOP when Nebraska won the championship, closed it out.

Lexi Sun had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Huskers, who have won 13 straight since losing at home to Illinois in late October.

Jacqueline Quade had 21 kills for the Illini (32-4), who had won 17 straight.