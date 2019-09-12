HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska to Host “Disney-Style Campus” High Point University
The Nebraska volleyball team will host Denver University, Loyola Marymount & High Point University Friday & Saturday.
High Point is a Division-one school that has what some call a “Disney-style campus.” Students there have access to things like an arcade, a putting green, a sports bar, hot tubs, swimming pools, a movie theater and ice cream, All free – or at least included in the tuition at the North Carolina school.
Nebraska meets High Point tomorrow (Fri.) at Noon at the Devaney Sports Center.
