HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: No. 2 Nebraska Sweeps Northwestern

Nebraska’s Bergan Reilly (2) congratulates teammate Bekka Allick (center) following a play during Wednesday night’s volleyball match at Northwestern. Husker teammates Harper Murray (far left), Ally Batenhorst (background) and Merritt Beason (right) are also featured. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

EVANSTON, Ill. –(Nebraska Athletics Oct. 18)– The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team swept Northwestern 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Huskers hit a season-best .395 in the match while improving to 18-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play. Merritt Beason had 13 kills and hit .323 with seven digs and three blocks, while Harper Murray had 10 kills and hit .412 and served a career-high four aces. Bekka Allick contributed nine kills on .800 hitting with a pair of blocks. Andi Jackson had seven kills and hit .667.

Bergen Reilly had 38 set assists and six digs served a pair of aces. The Huskers had nine aces in the match. Nebraska had 45 kills to 26 for Northwestern and won the digs battle, 35-26. Lexi Rodriguez had nine digs to lead the Big Red.

Northwestern dropped to 9-10 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. The Wildcats were held to a .125 hitting percentage for the match.

Set 1: The Huskers built a 14-6 lead with Allick registering three kills and two blocks. After Northwestern pulled within 14-10, Allick had two more kills around one by Beason for a 17-10 Husker lead. Three kills and an ace by Beason, and kills by Jackson and Batenhorst took the Huskers to set point, 24-14. A Jackson kill finished the set at 25-15. Beason had seven kills on 12 swings, while Allick had five, as the Huskers hit .483 and held the Wildcats to .136.

Set 2: An ace by Reilly and kill by Allick helped the Huskers to a 4-0 lead. Beason added a kill and Murray served an ace for a 6-2 lead, but the Wildcats pulled within 8-6. Nebraska then used a 9-4 spurt to go up 17-10. Jackson had two kills in that stretch, while Murray, Allick and Beason each had one. Northwestern pulled within 17-13, but Beason and Jackson answered with kills for a 19-13 lead. Reilly had a kill and ace down the stretch, and Murray and Beason tacked on kills as the Big Red won 25-16. Nebraska hit .542 in set two, and Northwestern hit .161.

Set 3: Nebraska led 12-11 when Beason had a kill and Jackson had a solo block to make it 14-11. Rodriguez then served Nebraska’s ninth ace for a 15-11 lead. But the Huskers surrendered a 4-0 run to Northwestern and the set was tied 15-15. Murray had back-to-back kills to lift the Huskers to a 19-16 lead, and two more Murray kills made it 21-18. After the Wildcats got within 22-21, Allick and Batenhorst posted kills and Nebraska won 25-21. Murray had eight of her 10 kills in the final set.

Up Next: Nebraska will host No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network.