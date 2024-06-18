Husker Volleyball Player Charged with Misdemeanor in May Shoplifting

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 18)–Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray has been charged with a misdemeanor in a Scheels shoplifting case back on May 2.

She allegedly took five rings worth about $13 apiece from the sporting goods store and social media posts showed images of Murray, claiming she was responsible. Last Friday, Murray was charged with stealing money or goods less than $500, which is a misdemeanor. She’s set to be arraigned on June 26.

Murray is due back in court June 24 for an April 5 DUI near UNL’s City Campus.