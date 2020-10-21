Husker Volleyball Player Cited For DUI Following Weekend Incident
Courtesy of 1011now
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 20)–Nebraska senior volleyball player Jazz Sweet has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle and hit a dumpster along “M” Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, according to a Lincoln Police accident report.
Officers said there was damage to the side of Sweet’s vehicle, and later determined she had sideswiped a car, causing about $200 damage.
Sweet recorded a .266 blood-alcohol content, according to the accident report. She was cited for DUI.
Sweet, who has played in all 33 matches last year for the Huskers, recorded 327 kills and 85 digs.
Coach John Cook released the following statement on the incident on Tuesday:
“Covid-19 has hit many people many different ways. I have seen our players struggle in ways that I have not seen before. We are aware of Jazz Sweet’s incident this past weekend. Jazz is doing all the right things to address this situation and has shown much remorse with her teammates. Our staff and team will support Jazz as long as she puts in the work she has before her in building the trust it takes to be a part of a great team. Everybody faces adversity and challenges at some point in their lives and we teach our players it is all about how you handle it and bounce back.”