Husker Volleyball Player is ‘Day-to-Day’ After Being Injured In Hit and Run Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team on Sunday night was without the services of outside hitter Lindsay Krause, after she was involved in a car accident this past week.

According to Husker head coach John Cook in his post-match news conference Sunday night, “Lindsay got rear-ended on ‘O’ Street in the middle of the day from some guy who’s speeding all over the place, which always happens on ‘O’ Street.”

Krause practiced for only ten minutes on Sunday before the match. She’s listed as day-to-day.

Cook says this type of traffic activity shouldn’t be happening on “O” Street.

“What’s so frustrating is, I drive on ‘O’ Street and there’s several times I’ve wanted to call 911 just because of the crazy drivers and how they just abuse ‘O’ Street and speed up and down… and sure enough. I was on ‘O’ Street that day too because we were off that day… I think I went to Whole Foods and she was right by Chick-Fil-A and some dude came flying and smacked her and took off.”

No other details have been released by the team regarding the incident. KFOR News hopes to obtain more details from Lincoln Police.