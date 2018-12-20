HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Reserve Outside Hitter Slaughter Transferring To South Dakota

VERMILLION, SD –(USD Athletics)–A former South Dakota prep volleyball Player of the Year will be transferring to continue her collegiate career at South Dakota, Coach Leanne Williamson announced on Thursday.

Sami Slaughter, the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Harrisburg High School to a state title, will be joining the Coyotes after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska.

The 6-foot 1-inch Slaughter, who will enroll this spring, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is joining a Coyotes team fresh off the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level.

“We are really excited to have Sami back in South Dakota!,” Williamson said. “We have always thought very highly of Sami both as an athlete and as a person. She gained high-level experience during two Final Four runs for Nebraska.

“We believe she is going to fit in with our culture both on and off the court and help us continue to strive to win championships.”

Slaughter, an Academic All-Big Ten selection, appeared in 10 matches this fall while totaling 25 kills and 11 digs as Nebraska reached the National Championship match. She appeared in six matches and totaled five kills during the Huskers national title season in 2017.

Slaughter had a monster senior season as a prep at Harrisburg, hammering home a school-record 39 kills in the state championship match win. She closed her prep career as the school record holder for kills in a match (39), season (458) and career (1,205) while she also owns the career blocks mark (304).