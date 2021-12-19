Husker Volleyball team honored at halftime of women’s basketball game

LINCOLN (Dec. 19, 2021 – KFOR) The Nebraska volleyball team was honored at halftime of the Husker women’s basketball game against Drake on Sunday.
The team displayed their NCAA National Runner-Up trophy from the five-set loss to Wisconsin in the National Championship on Saturday night, and John Cook spoke to Husker fans in attendance.
Made Nebraska proud. pic.twitter.com/ZUhjm3naGI
— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 19, 2021
The team finished the season with a 26-8 record.