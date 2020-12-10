      Weather Alert

HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors

Dec 10, 2020 @ 1:54pm
Courtesy of 1011now

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 10)–Ten Nebraska volleyball players were honored by the Big Ten for their achievements in the classroom on Thursday when the conference announced its fall Academic All-Big Ten honors.

 

Seniors Hayley Densberger (psychology) and Jazz Sweet (management) received the third Academic All-Big Ten accolade of their careers.   Senior Lexi Sun (communication studies) along with juniors Nicklin Hames (child, youth & family studies) and Callie Schwarzenbach (nutrition & health sciences) earned the award for the second time.  Nicole Drewnick (business administration), Emma Gabel (nutrition & health sciences), Kenzie Knuckles (marketing), Madi Kubik (communication studies) and Riley Zuhn (finance) made the list of honorees for the first time.

 

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be letterwinners who are in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

 

2020 Academic All-Big Ten Honorees

Hayley Densberger, Sr., Psychology

Nicole Drewnick, So., Business Administration

Emma Gabel, So., Nutrition & Health Sciences

Nicklin Hames, Jr., Child, Youth & Family Studies

Kenzie Knuckles, So., Marketing

Madi Kubik, So., Communication Studies

Callie Schwarzenbach, Jr., Nutrition & Health Sciences 

Lexi Sun, Sr., Communication Studies 

Jazz Sweet, Sr., Management

Riley Zuhn, So., Finance