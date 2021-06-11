HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Three NU Freshmen Named To U20 Training Team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 10)–USA Volleyball announced 20 players who have been named to the 2021 Women’s Indoor U20 National Training Team on Thursday, and incoming Nebraska volleyball freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez were selected to the team.
The U20 National Training Team will produce the 12-player roster that will compete in the 2021 FIVB Women’s U20 World Championship that will be held July 9-18 in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Kortrijk, Belgium. All members of the U20 National Training Team will participate in a training camp held June 28-July 8 at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, before the team is selected and travels to the competition site.
Most of the U20 NTT members have graduated high school. Ten are entering their first year of college this fall, and six will begin their second. Four are currently high school seniors. Any woman born in 2002 or 2003 is eligible for the U20 NTT.
Dan Fisher, head volleyball coach at the University of Pittsburgh, will lead the 2021 U20 National Team. He will be assisted by Jon Newman-Gonchar of the University of New Mexico and Jessica Aschenbrenner of the University of Denver. Jon Wong, Texas Tech assistant coach, will be the team’s technical coordinator.
“Representing the USA is the highest honor in our sport for both coaches and athletes,” Fisher said. “It is especially meaningful this year after not being able to compete in 2020. Our team is both experienced and talented. We expect a spirited training block and competitive showing in Europe.”
The complete 2021 U20 NTT roster is as follows:
Player (Position, Height, HS Grad Year, Hometown, Club, Region, Committed College)
Ally Batenhorst (OH, 6-4, 2021, Katy, Texas, Houston Juniors, Lone Star, Nebraska)
Carter Booth (M, 6-7, 2022, Englewood, Colo., Colorado Juniors, Rocky Mountain, Minnesota)
Averi Carlson (S, 6-0, 2022, Lucas, Texas, Skyline Juniors Dallas, North Texas Region, Baylor)
Caroline Crawford (M, 6-2, 2020, Lansing, Kan., MAVS KC, Heart of America, Kansas)
Gabrielle Essix (M, 6-4, 2021, Hoover, Ala., Southern Performance, Southern, Florida)
Anna Kate Herrington (M, 6-0, 2022, Orlando, Fla., OTVA, Florida, Boston College)
Reagan Hope (M, 6-2, 2021, Phoenix, Ariz., Arizona Storm Elite, Arizona Region, Oregon)
Allison Jacobs (OH, 5-11, 2020, Stevenson Ranch, Calif., Legacy VBC, Southern Cal, UCLA)
Lindsay Krause (OH, 6-4, 2021, Papillion, Neb., Premier Nebraska, Great Plains, Nebraska)
Emily Londot (OPP, 6-2, 2020, Utica, Ohio, Mintonette Sports, Ohio Valley, Ohio State)
Jordan Middleton (OH, 6-2, 2022, Gilbert, Ariz., Arizona Storm Elite, Arizona, Southern California)
Kami Miner (S, 6-0, 2021, Redondo Beach, Calif., Mizuno Long Beach VBC, Southern Cal, Stanford)
Hattie Monson (L, 5-6, 2020, Morris, Ill., Adversity, Great Lakes, Notre Dame)
Elena Oglivie (L/OH, 5-9, 2020, Kapolei, Hawaii, Kuikahi VBC, Aloha, Stanford)
Sydney Reed (L, 5-7, 2020, Glenelg, Md., Metro VBC of DC, Chesapeake, Wisconsin)
Lexi Rodriguez (L, 5-7, 2021, Sterling, Ill., Club Fusion VBC, Great Lakes, Nebraska)
Katy Ryan (OPP, 6-5, 2021, Rathdrum, Idaho, T3 VBC, Evergreen, Washington State)
Shaylee Shore (M, 6-2, 2021, Prosper, Texas, Skyline Juniors Dallas, North Texas, Rice)
Katelyn Smith (OH, 6-3, 2021, Irvine, Calif., Tstreet, Southern Cal, Southern California)
Sarah White (S, 6-0, 2021, Cranberry Township, Pa., Pittsburgh Elite, Keystone, Ohio State)
Head Coach: Dan Fisher (Head Coach, University of Pittsburgh)
Assistant Coach: Jon Newman-Gonchar (Head Coach, University of New Mexico)
Assistant Coach: Jessica Aschenbrenner (Assistant Coach, University of Denver)
Technical Coordinator: Jon Wong (Assistant Coach, Texas Tech)
Team Lead: Nicole Segura (Athlete Development Lead, NTDP)