HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Markowski Earns 8th Freshman of The Week Honor

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 28)–Alexis Markowski solidified her position as the top contender for Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year honors in the final week of the regular season by capturing her eighth Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award, when the conference announced its weekly honors on Monday.
The 6-3 forward/center out of Lincoln Pius X High School averaged 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in helping the Huskers to a pair of double-digit Big Ten victories to close the regular season. In Sunday’s Big Ten regular-season home finale against Northwestern, Markowski notched her sixth double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds while matching her career best with two blocked shots. She hit 6-of-10 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 three-pointers, as the Huskers rolled to a 73-59 win over the Wildcats and tied the school record with their nation-leading 16th home victory of the year at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Markowski opened the week by putting up 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block in an 80-70 midweek win at Wisconsin (Feb. 23).
Since earning her first career start and scoring 20 points in Nebraska’s 79-58 win over No. 8 Michigan (Jan. 4), Markowski claimed six of the final eight Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards, with one of her non-winning weeks coming during the Big Red’s program pause caused by health and safety protocols (Jan. 20-26). She has averaged a double-double each week for the past five weeks since Nebraska resumed action following the pause, even though she was not the Big Ten weekly award winner on Feb. 14, when she averaged 16.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in splitting games at conference co-champion Ohio State and at Illinois.
Markowski is the only Big Ten freshman to lead her team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.9 rpg) on the season and the only Power Five conference freshman in the country to average 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.
Alexis Markowski Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week Awards
Nov. 29, 2021 (6.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, NEB 2-0)
Dec. 20, 2021 (9.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, NEB 1-0)
Jan. 10, 2022 (17.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, NEB 1-1)
Jan. 17, 2022 (22.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, NEB 0-2)
Jan. 31, 2022 (19.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, NEB 2-0)
Feb. 7, 2022 (14.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, NEB 2-1)
Feb. 21, 2022 (16.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg, NEB 2-1)
Feb. 28, 2022 (13.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg, NEB 2-0)