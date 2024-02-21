HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Gets 25-Point Home Win Over Northwestern

Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski (40) goes up for a shot against Northwestern’s Paige Mott (20) and Caileigh Walsh (10), while Husker teammate Logan Nissley (2) looks on. (Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 20)–Freshman Logan Nissley shot Nebraska to a 12-point first-half lead with four three-pointers, while fellow freshman Natalie Potts scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the third period as the Huskers rolled to a 75-50 women’s basketball win over Northwestern on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Potts, a 6-2 freshman from O’Fallon, Mo., added 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Alexis Markowski added her 16th double-double of the season and 37th of her career with 12 points and 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes. Nissley also contributed a career-high six assists in 20 minutes of action while making her second career start to help the Huskers secure their fourth win in the last five games and improve to 18-9 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten. Northwestern slipped to 8-18 overall and 3-12 in the conference.

Senior Annika Stewart put four Huskers in double figures with a season-high-tying 13 points, including eight straight points in the fourth quarter. She added five rebounds, an assist and a season-high two steals in just over 15 minutes. Stewart was one of 11 Huskers to play double-figure minutes in the game.

Callin Hake added a solid showing with seven points off the bench, while Darian White added six. Jaz Shelley pitched in five points and six assists while playing just 28 minutes.

Nebraska finished the night with 44.4 percent (28-63) shooting from the field, including 9-of-24 (.375) three-pointers. The Huskers also connected on 10-of-13 free throws (.769), while controlling the boards, 47-33. The Big Red also won the turnover battle, 13-12.

The Huskers held Northwestern to just 29.8 percent (17-57) from the floor, including 5-of-14 threes (.357). The Wildcats connected on 11-of-16 free throws (.688). Maggie Pina led Northwestern with 12 points, including 3-of-5 three-pointers, while Hailey Weaver added 11 points off the bench.

Nebraska jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter behind hot three-point shooting. After Pina started the scoring for Northwestern with a three-pointer in the opening minute, the Huskers got back-to-back threes from Nissley before back-to-back buckets inside for Markowski.

The Big Red then got back-to-back threes from Hake and Stewart to cap a 16-0 run. Pina stopped the run with her second three-pointer, but White closed out the period with four straight points to send the Huskers to the second quarter with a 14-point lead.

Nebraska took its biggest lead of the half on Nissley’s third three-pointer to make it 27-10 with 6:05 left, before she added her fourth three-pointer of the game to make it 30-14. Shelley kept the lead at 16 points with her only three-pointer of the half to make it 33-17, before Northwestern close the quarter on a 6-2 surge.

The Huskers led 35-23 at the break after hitting 41.4 percent (12-29) of their shots, including 7-of-15 threes (.467), while going 4-of-6 at the free throw line. Nebraska outworked Northwestern 26-17 on the boards, but lost the first-half turnover battle, 7-5. Nissley led the Huskers with 12 first-half points, while Markowski added eight points on nine rebounds.

Nebraska held Northwestern to 9-of-34 shooting (.265) in the half, including 3-of-7 threes. The Wildcats hit 2-of-3 free throws. Pina and Casey Harter led the Cats with eight first-half points.

The Huskers close out home regular-season action on Saturday when they play host to Minnesota on Senior Day. Tip-off with the Golden Gophers is set for 4 p.m. (CT) with tickets available now at Huskers.com. The game will be available to B1G+ subscribers