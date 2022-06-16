HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Releases Big Ten Schedule

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 16)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 home Big Ten Conference schedule will feature marquee matchups with Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State in what promises to be one of the most loaded Big Ten home schedules in Big Red history.
The Huskers, who are coming off a 24-9 season that culminated with a trip to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, learned their conference matchups on Thursday, June 16, when the Big Ten announced its double- and single-plays for the upcoming season. No dates or times have been set, as the league scheduling process continues throughout the summer. A complete schedule with television designations is not expected until early fall.
Nebraska, which returns all five starters from a team that closed the regular season with three straight Big Ten wins before notching a pair of victories at the conference tournament, is the preseason No. 22 team in the nation according to the most recent ESPN rankings. In addition to the return of Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Markowski and All-Big Ten players Sam Haiby, Jaz Shelley and Isabelle Bourne, the Huskers also return starting guard Allison Weidner. Sophomore transfer Maddie Krull (Millard South), who started 60 straight games at South Dakota the past two seasons, has been added to the mix after helping South Dakota advance to the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
Nebraska also features a strong supporting cast of returning players in Annika Stewart, Kendall Coley, Kendall Moriarty, Trinity Brady and Nailah Dillard, while welcoming freshmen Callin Hake and two-sport (basketball/volleyball) star Maggie Mendelson.
In addition to the home battles with ESPN preseason No. 6 Iowa, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 18 Maryland and 2022 NCAA Elite Eight participant Michigan, the Huskers also will face Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin and Illinois during its nine-game conference schedule in its 10th season at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
While the home schedule will offer Husker fans marquee matchups all season long, Nebraska’s road Big Ten schedule will be just as challenging. Nebraska’s conference double-plays include road games at No. 6 Iowa, No. 18 Maryland and Michigan, along with road tests at Northwestern and Illinois.
Nebraska’s four road-only matchups feature a battle at No. 12 Indiana, which advanced to its second straight NCAA Sweet Sixteen in 2022, along with tests at 2022 WNIT participants Minnesota and Purdue, and a clash at traditional power Rutgers.
The 18-game conference schedule with nine home and nine road contests will prepare the Huskers for the 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, March 1-5.
Husker fans interested in joining the growing group of Nebraska Women’s Basketball Season Ticket holders can sign up now for the Season Ticket Request List (Huskers.com/RequestList). Fans interested in joining the 2022-23 season ticket process should join the Request List by Aug. 1. Nebraska’s Starting Five Pack is also expected to return in 2022-23 with five reserved tickets for $60, with those tickets going on sale Sept. 28. Single-game tickets for Nebraska women’s basketball are expected to go on sale Oct. 12.
Nebraska’s 2022-23 Big Ten Home Opponents (9)
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois
Nebraska’s 2022-23 Big Ten Road Opponents (9)
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois
Nebraska 2022-23 Big Ten Double Plays
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Illinois
Nebraska 2022-23 Big Ten Home-Only Plays
Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Nebraska 2022-23 Big Ten Away-Only Plays
Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers