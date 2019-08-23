HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Releases Upcoming Conference Schedule
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics August 23)–The Nebraska women’s basketball team will face a loaded nine-game Big Ten home schedule this season, beginning with its league opener against defending conference tournament champion Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Nebraska’s Big Ten tip-off against the Hawkeyes, who advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago, was the first of 18 conference dates for the Huskers announced by the Big Ten office and the Big Ten Network on Friday as part of the unveiling of the league-wide men’s and women’s basketball schedules for 2019-20.
No game times or television information were announced for any conference games. Those designations will come from the Big Ten at a later date.
Season tickets for Nebraska women’s basketball are on sale now at Huskers.com/Tickets and by calling 800-8-BIG-RED during regular business hours Monday-Friday at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office. Reserved season tickets are just $180 for the Huskers’ 18-game home schedule.
After opening Big Ten play at home against the Hawkeyes, the Huskers will hit the road for a New Year’s Eve clash with another 2019 NCAA Tournament team when they face Michigan State in East Lansing. The Spartans advanced to the NCAA Second Round last season.
The Huskers open January at home with back-to-back games against Minnesota (Jan. 4) and Wisconsin (Jan. 9) before back-to-back road games at 2019 NCAA Tournament teams Rutgers (Jan. 12) and Maryland (Jan. 16). The Big Red then return home for games against 2019 NCAA qualifier Michigan (Jan. 19) and Purdue (Jan. 22).
Nebraska closes January much like it opens the month, with back-to-back games against Wisconsin (Jan. 25) and Minnesota (Jan. 30) – this time on the road – to complete season series with the Badgers and Golden Gophers.
The Huskers will play three of their first four games in February at Pinnacle Bank Arena, beginning with a battle against Ohio State (Feb. 2), before facing 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifier Indiana (Feb. 9) and Penn State (Feb. 13). Those three home games surround a road trip to Iowa City to complete the season series against the Hawkeyes (Feb. 6).
Nebraska closes the regular season with three of its final four games on the road, starting with trips to Northwestern (Feb. 16) and Ohio State (Feb. 19), before closing regular-season home action against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 22. The game against the Fighting Illini will mark Senior Day for Huskers Nicea Eliely, Kristian Hudson, Grace Mitchell and Hannah Whitish.
The Big Red will conclude the regular season with a road trip to Bloomington to complete the regular-season series with Indiana (Feb. 27), before returning to the Hoosier State for the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (March 4-8).
Coach Amy Williams, who enters her fourth season at the helm of the Huskers, returns five starters and each of the team’s top seven scorers from a year ago. The 2018 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year will lead a team that features three-year starters in seniors Nicea Eliely and Hannah Whitish along with returning starters in juniors Kate Cain and Taylor Kissinger. A strong group of four sophomores also returns for the Huskers, including Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby, Ashtyn Veerbee, and returning starter Kayla Mershon, who each played in all 30 games for Nebraska in 2018-19.