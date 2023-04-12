HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Signs Australian Forward During The Spring Signing Period

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 12)–Australian National Program member Jessica Petrie will join the Nebraska women’s basketball team for the 2023-24 season, as the 6-2 power forward signed with Head Coach Amy Williams and the Huskers on the opening day of the spring signing period Wednesday, April 12.

Petrie, from Gold Coast, Queensland, is averaging 18 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through six games for the Basketball Centre of Excellence in Australia’s semi-professional NBL1 East Division.

“We are so excited to officially welcome Jess Petrie to the Nebraska Women’s Basketball family,” Williams said. “Husker fans are going to love watching this exciting young woman grow in her time here in the United States. She is one of the most talented and promising women’s basketball players in Australia, and we are very excited to have her joining the Huskers. She has already played with and against some of the best in the world and will continue to do so this summer at the U-19 World Championships representing Australia. She has a tremendous work ethic, and she matches the competitive desires we have in this program.”

Petrie starred at three levels for the Australian National Team in the summer of 2022. She averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over five games for the Australian U18 National Team at the FIBA Asian Championship in Bengaluru, India in September. She helped the Australia Gems to a gold medal with a championship game win over China. In a semifinal victory over Taipei, Petrie produced 11 points and three rebounds, after getting eight points, eight rebounds and three assists in a win over Korea.

Her performance at the U18 level followed a seven-game stint with the Australian U17 National Team at the World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, July 9-17, 2022. She averaged 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, posting double-doubles against both Belgium and Spain before capping the World Cup with 15 points and nine rebounds in a win over Hungary.

At the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan, June 24-30, Petrie averaged eight points, five rebounds and four assists. In the championship game against Japan, Petrie finished with 12 points, six rebounds and a game-high six assists to help the Sapphires to a 59-58 victory. Her performance against Japan followed a near triple-double in a semifinal win over Korea, when she produced 13 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Petrie also starred at Lake Ginninderra College, leading the Lakers to the Australian Schools Championship at Gold Coast in December of 2022. Petrie was named to the tournament’s all-star five and was the Defensive MVP of the tournament. She averaged 23.8 points, 16.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists at the tournament.

The daughter of Anthony and Sarah (Berry) Petrie, Jessica was born May 17, 2005. Her father was a long-time forward (2007-18) in Australia’s NBL, helping the Adelaide 36ers to NBL Grand Final appearances in both 2014 and 2016. In 2009-10, he was second-team All-NBL and was named the NBL’s Most Improved Player. He is currently coaching for the Gold Coast Rollers in NBL1. Her mother, Sarah, was a two-time WNBL champion with the Canberra Capitals. Jess has a younger sister, Emma.