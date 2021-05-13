HUSKER WOMEN’S GOLF: Breakthrough Season Ends In NCAA Regional
COLUMBUS, OH–(NU Athletics May 12)–The Nebraska women’s golf team capped an outstanding 2021 season in the final round of the NCAA Columbus Regional on Wednesday.
The Huskers produced their best round of the three-day tournament with a 296 (+8) on the 6,358-yard, par-72 layout of Ohio State’s Scarlet Course. Alice Duan led the Huskers on the final day of the 18-team regional with a 73 (+1), while Kate Smith and Megan Whittaker each contributed rounds of 74 (+2). Kirsten Baete capped NU’s count-four scoring with a 75 (+3), while Michaela Vavrova wrapped up a strong tournament showing with a 76.
Nebraska Head Coach Lisa Johnson said the NCAA Regional experience will pay dividends to the Husker program in the future.
“Such a great experience to participate at a regional and test our games against the best in the NCAA,” Johnson said. “The Scarlet Course was as challenging as anticipated, and we enjoyed the opportunity. We are definitely looking forward to following Kate and Alice as they turn professional. Their accomplishments this year have really propelled the team, and we are forever grateful to them.”
As a team, Nebraska closed in a tie for 15th with New Mexico with a three-round score of 916. Georgia ran away with the team title with a three-day total of 865 (+1) that included back-to-back even-par rounds of 288 to end the tournament. The Bulldogs beat defending national champion and tournament No. 2 seed Duke and No. 7 seed Arizona State by 15 strokes, as the Blue Devils and Sun Devils finished with matching scores of 880. Kentucky (883), Michigan (885) and Kent State (885) rounded out the six teams in the Columbus Regional that advanced to the 24-team NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Nebraska senior Kate Smith (Detroit Lakes, Minn.) continued to move up the leader board on the final day of the tournament, finishing in a tie for 36th at 226 (76-74-74). Freshman Michaela Vavrova (Bojnice, Slovakia) was NU’s No. 2 finisher in the 96-player event, closing with a 229 (78-75-76) to tie for 45th.
Alice Duan (Reno, Nev.) ended her one-year Husker career by tying for 63rd with a 54-hole total of 231 (75-83-73), while Megan Whittaker (Elkhorn, Neb.) tied for 69th at 232 (76-82-74) in her first NCAA Regional appearance. Kirsten Baete (Beatrice, Neb.) finished in a tie for 87th at 242 (85-82-75) to round out the Husker contingent in the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 2008.
Georgia’s Jenny Bae captured medalist honors with a three-round score of 212 (-4), while Arizona State’s Linn Grant, Michigan’s Monet Chun and Kent State’s Caley McGinty tied for second at one-under-par 215.
NCAA Columbus Regional
Scarlet Course (Par 72, 6,358 Yards)
Columbus, Ohio
May 10-12, 2021
Final Team Results
1. Georgia (18) – 289-288-288=865 (+1)
T2. Duke (2) -287-298-295=880 (+16)
T2. Arizona State (7) – 291-301-288=880 (+16)
4. Kentucky (37) – 298-295-290=883 (+19)
T5. Michigan (26) – 288-296-301=885 (+21)
T5. Kent State (15) – 291-298-296=885 (+21)
Top 6 Teams advance to NCAA Championship
7. Oklahoma (33) – 286-312-290=888 (+24)
8. Vanderbilt (24) – 297-300-292=889 (+25)
9. Virginia (11) – 296-299-299=894 (+30)
10. Clemson (30) – 299-303-297=899 (+35)
11. Campbell – 298-306-298=902 (+38)
12. Washington – 296-316-293=905 (+41)
13. Illinois (42) – 297-310-299=906 (+42)
14. Coastal Carolina – 298-313-302-913 (+49)
T15. Nebraska (49) – 307-313-296=916 (+52)
T15. New Mexico (46) – 310-310-296=916 (+52)
17. Youngstown State – 322-318-319=959 (+95)
18. Evansville – 323-335-317=975 (+111)
Final Individual Results
1. Jenny Bae, Georgia – 71-68-73=212 (-4)
T2. Linn Grant, Arizona State – 71-74-70=215 (-1)
T2. Caley McGinty, Kent State – 70-73-72=215 (-1)
T2. Monet Chun, Michigan – 70-70-75=215 (-1)
T5. Rikke Svejgaard, Kentucky – 75-72-70=217 (+1)
T5. Louise Yu, Vanderbilt – 72-75-70=217 (+1)
T5. Candice Mahe, Georgia – 71-75-71=217 (+1)
T5. Maria Villanueva, Kentucky – 73-71-73=217 (+1)
T5. Beth Lillie, Virginia – 72-72-73=217 (+1)
T5. Isabella Holpfer, Georgia – 72-70-75=217 (+1)
Nebraska Individuals
T36. Kate Smith – 78-74-74=226 (+10)
T45. Michaela Vavrova – 78-75-76=229 (+13)
T63. Alice Duan – 75-83-73=231 (+15)
T69. Megan Whittaker – 76-82-74=232 (+16)
T87. Kirsten Baete – 85-82-75=242 (+26)