HUSKER WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS: Brink Named Permanent Head Coach

Heather Brink, a Nebraska graduate, national championship gymnast and Lincoln native, has been named the permanent head coach of the Husker women’s gymnastics program.

Brink has served as the Interim Head Coach for the Huskers since mid-October. Brink has led the Husker women to a strong start to the 2019 season. Nebraska is 3-1 in duals and ranked No. 13 in the nation heading into a nationally televised Big Ten showdown with 10th-ranked Michigan on Sunday in Ann Arbor (ESPN, 1 p.m. CT). Nebraska is coming off a season-high score of 197.250 in a victory over Illinois last Saturday in Lincoln.

“As a Lincoln native and Nebraska alum, it is an honor to be named Head Coach and I am very humbled to have this opportunity,” Brink said. “Nebraska is a special place to me that is rich in tradition and success. I am grateful for the confidence Bill Moos, Pat Logsdon and our administration have in me. I look to continue to build on our success and I am excited for the future of Nebraska Gymnastics.”

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Brink’s leadership of the program the past few months was evidence she is the right choice for Husker gymnastics.

“We are proud to announce that Heather Brink will become the permanent head coach of our women’s gymnastics program,” Moos said. “Heather was asked to step in to the interim coach role shortly before the start of the season, and our team did not miss a beat. I have been impressed with her leadership, organization and vision for the future of Nebraska gymnastics, and she has great respect from our student-athletes. It is exciting to have a Lincoln native, Nebraska graduate and former Husker national champion guiding our program.”

Brink is just the fifth head coach in the history of the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program. Her selection as head coach continues a long association with Nebraska gymnastics for the Lincoln native. Brink is in her eighth season overall on the Nebraska coaching staff, after serving as an assistant coach for the 2012 through 2015 seasons, and holding the position of associate head coach from 2016 to 2018.

In her time as an assistant coach, Brink annually helped develop one of the nation’s most talented beam squads. She has played an important role in recruiting, program development and team building with the Huskers in her eight-year tenure.

With Brink as an assistant coach the past seven seasons, Nebraska finished either first or second in the Big Ten five times and reached the NCAA Super Six finals in 2014 and 2018. During Brink’s time on staff, 11 Nebraska gymnasts have earned a combined 41 All-America awards, including Taylor Houchin and Grace Williams in 2018.

Brink was an 11-time All-America gymnast at Nebraska from 1997 to 2000. Brink permanently etched her name in the Nebraska record books by winning two national titles at the 2000 NCAA Championships. Brink was the first Husker woman gymnast to win an NCAA all-around national title and the second to win a vault national title, leading the Huskers to a fourth-place national finish in 2000. She also finished her career with six regional titles and eight conference crowns.

Brink was selected as the 2000 Honda Award winner, representing the nation’s top female collegiate gymnast. She became the first Husker gymnast to score a 10.0, and recorded three perfect scores during her senior season.

Brink was inducted into the University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. She is a 2001 Nebraska graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and human resource management. Heather and her husband, Jon, have two sons, Jaxon and Hunter.

Brink’s contract runs for four years and she will earn an annual salary of $145,000.